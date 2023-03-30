Single-day rise of 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases in India; highest in nearly six months

India recorded 3,016 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in nearly six months, while active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

A day prior, the country saw over 2,151 new Covid cases, the highest since October last year, while active cases increased to 11,903.

The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 per cent, while weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 per cent, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am. The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

Active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will hold an emergency meeting with specialist doctors, health department officials, and directors of several hospitals on Thursday afternoon.

The development came after coronavirus cases in the national capital touched the 300 mark for the first time in six months.

Earlier this week, the Centre reviewed with states and Union territories the preparedness for pandemic management and the progress of vaccination.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who chaired the high-level meeting stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

