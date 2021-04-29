Yogi govt imposes full lockdown in UP from April 30; check out details

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a lockdown in the state from Friday evenings to 7 am on Tuesdays. The decision was taken given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state as well as the country, news agency ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh is among the 10 worst-hit states in terms of coronavirus deaths and cases. On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 death toll with 266 people succumbing to the disease, while 29,824 new cases were reported, pushing the tally to 11,82,848.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.The state has increased testing and tracking as cases continue to rise unabated. The UP CM said the state has tested around 4.03 crore samples so far by enhancing testing capacity. "With the efforts and public participation of the government, we will all be successful in conquering this pandemic," tweeted Yogi, who himself has been infected with coronavirus.

Country-wise, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, the health ministry data showed. Death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

