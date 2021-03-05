Vaccination Phase 2: Record 11 lakh receive Covid jabs on March 4

As the government rolls in all private hospitals to participate in Phase 2 of the vaccination drive, there has seen a significant rise in the number of vaccinations in the past two days. India administered around 11 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, around 1 lakh more than Wednesday. These numbers are almost double the recent average of around 5 lakh vaccinations done in one day.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.77 crore. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The latest phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1. Those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions are being administered shots.

"A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," the health ministry stated.

These include 68,38,077 health workers who have taken the 1st dose and 30,82,942 health workers who have taken the 2nd dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (1st dose), 54,177 frontline workers(2nd dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries aged 60 years old or above, and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

As of 7pm on Thursday, which is the 48th day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, a total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given. Of this, a total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,59,813 health workers and frontline workers received 2nd dose.

Experts say it's the need of the hour to increase the number of vaccinations as Covid-19 cases in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka are on the rise again.

These states collectively account for 85.51 per cent of the new cases, as per the latest figures. Of a total of 17,407 new cases were registered in India, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855, followed by Kerala with 2,765, and Punjab (772 new cases). India's total active caseload has reached 1,73,413, which is 1.55 per cent of total positive cases.

Six states account for 88.76 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Punjab reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

