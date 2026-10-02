Trump administration revokes 250,000+ US visas; birth tourism, criminal cases under scanner

State Department says 250,000 visas revoked

The department announced the milestone on social media, describing the figure as part of its continuing efforts to scrutinise visa holders after they have been granted entry permission.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said: “Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio, the State Department has now revoked more than 250,000 visas.”

The State Department has now revoked more than 250,000 visas — a historic milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the American people. pic.twitter.com/vZ69bzieHc — Department of State (@StateDept) September 30, 2026

He described the figure as a “historic milestone” and linked the move to protecting Americans.

Pigott also said the department is carrying out continuous vetting of foreign nationals and that visa holders can lose their visas if they violate the conditions attached to them.

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“Every visa decision is a national security decision,” Pigott said. He said continuous vetting was being used to identify people who commit crimes, engage in fraud or abuse the immigration system.

2,300 visas revoked over birth tourism

Among the more than 250,000 revocations, around 2,300 were connected to birth tourism, according to information provided by the State Department.

Birth tourism refers to travelling to the US primarily to give birth so that a child can obtain US citizenship. The State Department has previously stated that obtaining citizenship for a child through birth tourism is not a permissible purpose for a visitor visa.

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The Trump administration has increasingly focused on preventing what it describes as exploitation of the US immigration system through commercial birth-tourism arrangements.

Criminal activity among major reasons

The State Department has also cited criminal activity among the reasons for visa revocations. In August, the department said it had revoked more than 175,000 visas, with many cases involving law-enforcement encounters.

The offences cited included assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related crimes. Other cases involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement.

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Broader US visa crackdown

The latest figure comes amid wider changes to US immigration and visa screening policies. The administration has also considered revoking business and tourist visas held by people who later applied for asylum, with earlier reports putting the potential number at up to 200,000.

Separately, the State Department recently revoked visas belonging to 27 current and former Latin American officials and their family members from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru over allegations involving corruption.