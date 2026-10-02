₹12 lakh invested, ₹10 lakh health insurance, but only ₹18,000 accessible: What a 2 am hospital emergency taught this Reddit user

The person’s name was not disclosed. The account was shared in a post on Reddit’s r/IndianPersonalFinance community two weeks ago. The details have not been independently verified.

According to the user, his mother was in the casualty ward when he was unable to arrange the required advance payment. The TPA office would not open until morning, leaving him without immediate access to the insurance process.

He said he had to wake a friend to arrange a UPI transfer and max out his credit cards just to get his mother admitted.

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“She is doing okay now,” the user said, describing the experience as a “massive wake-up call”.

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The incident made him rethink how he was managing his money. He said that while he had been focused on building wealth through stocks and long-term funds, the emergency showed him that investments are not the same as instantly accessible cash.

The user also raised concerns about corporate health insurance, saying it can involve paperwork delays and may still leave policyholders paying some charges out of pocket.

“It made me realize that being wealthy, on paper means nothing if you cannot access money in an instant,” he wrote.

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The post prompted other users to discuss the importance of keeping emergency money readily accessible.

One user said, “This is precisely the reason why an emergency fund should be kept liquid for immediate access. Don’t try to maximise gains on emergency fund money.”

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Another user said, “Using FD’s and some part in liquid funds as emergency funds, is always the first step. You can always take an OD over FD for people who don’t want to break FD’s.

“But most people for some reason, insist on using either credit cards or even gold instead of debt. They’re not really the same and holding about 6-12 month amount even in an FD, is well worth it.”

A third user questioned whether a corporate health insurance policy alone was enough protection.

“A 10 lakh corporate health insurance policy is not "doing well". I'll be very honest: health insurance tied to your job is not the most ideal since you can lose your job for any reason, any reason at all.

“You need to be investing in a proper health insurance policy, one for yourself and your spouse. If there is any, get one for your parents that at least covers up to ₹1 crore. A hefty bill for an ICU bed and 24/7 nurses will run you up the hill.”