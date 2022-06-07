AICTE gets office in the metaverse

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has built its own office in the metaverse, becoming the first accreditation agency in India to do so.

Polyversity, an educational metaverse was launched on Monday by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India.

Vice President of Blockchain Practices and Products at Information Data Systems (IDS), Aravind Voruganti, spoke at the launch of Polyversity, a virtual university that simulates the presence of multiple academic institutions, including the AICTE's campus. During his presentation, Voruganti presented the virtual environs of the Polyversity.

The AICTE's metaverse version, which is a simulated digital environment using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), was launched on Monday by IDS.

Voruganti displayed the virtual Avatar of the Polyversity, which consists of a shopping center, sports complex, auditoriums, and classrooms where students can virtually attend lectures.

He said, “AICTE became the first accreditation body in the world to have a virtual office in metaverse.”

Vorungati further added, “We are very much happy to be associated with AICTE's latest initiative. We are committed to upskilling 500,000 students in Blockchain 3.0 and we are working with over 100 academic partners.”

IDS also launched the Bharat Blockchain Network, with over 100 universities and academic partners. The goal, according to Voruganti, is not only to upskill but also to work closely with academia to enable them to run apps and infrastructure as a service and become Web 3.0 partners.

"Under Bharat Blockchain we are trying to bring various decentralised applications around certifications, skill badges, student transfer, and operational efficiencies in terms of document management, inspect and what not," he said, claiming that academia spends 30 percent of their time in regulatory processes.