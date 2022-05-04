Bitcoin, Solana, Ripple, other top tokens see red; global m-cap dips

Cryptocurrency markets have shrunk as major top tokens bleed red in the last 24 hour. The global market cap is down by 1.49 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.71 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 1.55 per cent and is trading below the $40,000 mark at $37,935. Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $2,791 after sliding down 1.94 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed no change in its value in the last 24 hours whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.01 per cent downtrend.

The BNB token has gone down by 1.74 per cent.

Solana fell by 2.21 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down by 2.08 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 1.11 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is down by 3.25 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Terra USD has become the tenth most valuable token by market cap after surpassing Dogecoin, and Avalance. The token is 0.07 per cent in green.

Overall, the major top tokens slid down from their positions in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a move that would push for global adoption, Argentina's largest private bank, Banco Galicia, has added support to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and USDC on its app.

Furthermore, Dubai is cautiously taking steps to ensure its position as the crypto capital of the world. They recently announced that the Emirate's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority will establish a headquarter in the Sandbox metaverse.

Speaking of metaverse, the craze is now consuming beverage companies too! Gatorade has filed a trademark application for NFTs which they will use to offer virtual beverage products in the metaverse.

Also Read: Crypto exchanges need to store KYC and transaction records for 5 years: IT Ministry - BusinessToday

Also Read: Warren Buffett dismisses Bitcoin, says would not buy all the supply in the world for $25 - BusinessToday