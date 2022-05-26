Crypto exchange CoinDCX launches ‘Earn’ to earn income on crypto holdings

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has launched a new feature for its users to generate crypto yield on crypto assets through its ‘Earn feature’. As per a release by the exchange, the feature ‘Earn’ is a new way for CoinDCX’s customers to put their crypto to work and earn interest on their holdings.



Moreover, the exchange also clarified that ‘Earn’ also offers users full flexibility and control over their crypto assets, with no lock-in periods and easy withdrawals.



The exchange explained in the release that CoinDCX works with large institutional borrowers, third-party lending partners, and staking platforms to generate yield on the crypto assets of customers who have opted for the yield option.



CoinDCX CEO and co-founder Sumit Gupta said, “Today’s launch is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to deliver innovative products and solutions for our community. With digital assets becoming increasingly mainstream, we’re excited to be able to provide a trusted and accessible way for individuals to earn yield in crypto on their crypto holdings while continuing to keep exposure to the nascent asset class.”



The exchange announced that CoinDCX ‘Earn’ is currently available exclusively for waitlist users, with priority access given to users who are high on the waitlist, and the way to move up the waitlist is via referring new users to Earn.

