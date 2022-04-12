Crypto investment platform Giottus hits 1 mn users

Cryptocurrency exchange Giottus announced in a release on Monday that their platform has onboarded over 1 million investors. It is noteworthy to mention that Giottus is the only bootstrapped exchange in India to have achieved this feat.

The exchange also announced in a statement that they offer their services in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Moreover, the exchange is also among the early members of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) in India. BACC is an association of crypto-related service providers in India that follow self-regulatory measures such as full KYC and transaction monitoring processes.

Interestingly, Giottus has partnered with Bitgo, a custodial service provider, to secure its platform from cyberattacks.

On the occasion of hitting the 1 million investors mark, Giottus Chief Executive Officer Vikram Subburaj said, “Crypto investors go through varied emotions as market movements and regulatory uncertainties necessitate a brand to communicate frequently with investors in their language of preference. Excellent customer support in multiple vernacular languages like Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu makes Giottus the preferred and trusted name in the crypto ecosystem.”

Furthermore, the platform plans to offer fixed deposits on crypto assets as well as staking features in the near future.

“We aim to provide a comprehensive suite of investment products to all our customers who focus on building wealth for the long term. The crypto industry is set for further growth and maturity in India over the next few years and Giottus will continue to be at the forefront with innovative features and best-in-class service,” the CEO said.