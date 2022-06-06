Crypto markets in green; SOL, ADA, ETH see uptrend

Cryptocurrency markets are in green this Monday morning . The global market cap is up by 3.39 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.27 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 3.81 per cent, and is trading at $30,917, breaking the $30,000 barrier. Ethereum also showed uptrend and rose by 4.06 per cent and is trading at $1,865.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9993, whereas the USDC stablecoin also showed 0.00 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 2.88 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 2.40 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 5.26 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 6.92 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.13 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 1.91 per cent.

Over the weekend, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Otherside Metaverse Discord servers were hacked. Millions worth of NFTs has been stolen.

Moreover, Coinbase is reportedly rescinding already accepted job offers.

Gold Coast Australia Mayor suggests that city residents will be paying taxes in Bitcoin soon.

One year ago today, El Salvador's President announced a bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country.