Crypto markets in red; Bitcoin, Solana fall, Dogecoin rallies

The recovery in crypto markets has slowed down. The global market cap is down by 1.33 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $ 947.52 billion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 1.43 per cent and is trading at $21,090.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $1,215 after sliding down 1.58 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 change in its value in the last 24 hours, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.04 per cent positive change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 1.01 per cent.

Solana fell by 3.29 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 0.38 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token rose 0.85 per cent.

Dogecoin showed major uptrend. The cryptocurrency rose by 10.92 per cent.

The global cryptocurrency markets cap has crashed to $947 billion levels. It's worth noting that the market cap was at $3 trillion roughly seven months ago at its all-time high.

The Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index has settled at 14, indicating extreme fear.

Russia's central bank plans to develop a roadmap for the introduction of the digital ruble by Q4 2023.

Harmony Protocol is offering a $1 million bounty for the return of Horizon bridge funds and information on the exploit.

The US SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, will reportedly propose a 'single rule book' approach to regulate all cryptocurrency trading.