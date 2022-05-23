Crypto markets on path to recovery; Bitcoin, Ether, Solana all up

Cryptocurrency markets are witnessing a recovery after the Terra Luna crash. The global market cap is up by 2.07 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.29 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 2.29 per cent, and is trading at $30,115. Ethereum rose by 2.54 per cent and is trading at $2,022.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9991. Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.42 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 1.41 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 2.10 per cent uptrend.

Solana rose by 3.61 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.07 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 1.34 per cent.

Over the weekend, Dubai created a committee focused on the metaverse.

Interestingly, Russian authorities have found an undercover Bitcoin mining farm inside a Moscow prison.

In other news, WSJ says crypto has a problem with insider trading. In response, Binance's CEO has denied the WSJ’s claims.

