Now buy a TAG Heuer, with crypto

TAG Heuer is now accepting crypto payments. The Swiss luxury watch brand announced recently that they would be accepting crypto payments for online purchases.

The luxury brand has become the latest entrant in the club of luxury brands accepting crypto. Gucci, Hubolt, Franck Muller, and Norqain are some other luxury fashion brands that accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

The brand would be accepting payments in twelve cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and five USD-pegged stablecoins, BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP will all be accepted by the luxury watch brand.

The company announced that there is no minimum spend requirement to buy the watches via crypto.

Fredric Arnault, CEO of the luxury watch brand said on accepting crypto payments, “We have been following cryptocurrency developments very closely ever since Bitcoin first started trading. As an avant-garde watchmaker with an innovative spirit, we knew TAG Heuer would adopt what promises to be a globally integrated technology in the near future despite the fluctuations – one that will deeply transform our industry and beyond.”

It is also interesting to note that TAG Heuer is the official partner of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Team and is also serving as the team's timekeeper. The luxury brand is betting big on crypto and Web3.

Arnault also said, “As a luxury brand, we had to ensure that our entrance into Web3 would meet our standards of excellence and thanks to our nimble teams in-house and with the support of BitPay we are able to dive into this new financial world in the best way possible. This new crypto payment feature is just the beginning of many exciting projects for TAG Heuer in the Web3 universes.”

