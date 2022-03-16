Crypto markets rally, Bitcoin trading over $40,000

Cryptocurrency markets rallied in the last 24 hours with the global market cap rising by 3.74 per cent at $1.80 trillion as of 8.00 am IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Where Bitcoin is up by 4.86 per cent and is trading at $40,904. Ethereum jumped by 5.12 per cent and is trading at $2,694.

The USDT Tether stable coin rose by 0.01 per cent value 24 hours ago. The USDC stable coin is also up by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has also risen with all the tokens and is currently up by 2.89 per cent.

XRP Ripple showed an upward movement and is now up by 1.17 per cent.

Terra LUNA, which had been showing a significant rally by rising over 15 per cent in the last seven days tanked by 4.65 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token is up by 3.53 per cent. Solana and Avalanche are also up by 5.77 per cent and 4.71 per cent respectively.

The token Covid Cutter is the top gainer as it rose by over 3,200 per cent in the last 24 hours. YFFII Finance went up by over 658 per cent.

Meanwhile, Spook Inu and PANDAINU went down by over 99 per cent. Hydra Meta fell by over 92 per cent.