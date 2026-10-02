India’s jobs market: Participation up, unemployment down — but self-employment dominates, shows MER

The improvement was also visible in rural employment indicators. The rural unemployment rate declined to 4.1% in August from 4.5% in July, reaching its lowest level since January 2026, the review said. The report attributed the broader labour-market resilience to rising participation, easing unemployment, strong white-collar hiring and continued expansion in the unincorporated sector.
Unincorporated sector remains key source of employment
Employment in India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector reached 13.7 crore in April-June 2026, representing a 6.55% increase from the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to the Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises.
The number of establishments in the sector also increased 9.2% year-on-year to 8.67 crore in the first quarter of FY27.
|Indicator
|Latest data
|Comparison / detail
|Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR)
|55.6%
|Five-month high in August 2026; 55% in August 2025
|Unemployment rate
|5.0%
|Down from 5.1% in July
|Rural unemployment rate
|4.1%
|Down from 4.5% in July; lowest since January 2026
|Unincorporated sector employment
|13.7 crore
|Up 6.55% YoY in Q1 FY27
|Unincorporated establishments
|8.67 crore
|Up 9.20% YoY
|Working owners' share
|62.38%
|Primary form of employment in the sector
|Hired workers' share
|22.77%
|Down from 24.38% in Q1 FY26
|Women's share of workforce
|30.56%
|In the unincorporated sector
|White-collar hiring
|+14% YoY
|August 2026
|AI/ML hiring
|+31% YoY
|August 2026
|Fresher hiring
|+15% YoY
|August 2026
Source: September 2026 Monthly Economic Review, Department of Economic Affairs
However, the composition of employment points to the continuing importance of self-employment. Working owners accounted for 62.38% of employment in the unincorporated sector in Q1 FY27. At the same time, the share of hired workers declined to 22.77% from 24.38% a year earlier.
The sector also had a significant female workforce, with women accounting for 30.56% of total employment during the quarter. The report noted that the sector's expansion therefore continues to provide substantial employment outside incorporated businesses.
Digital adoption is also widespread among these enterprises. About 82.2% of establishments used the internet, while 79.86% used online financial services, including UPI, mobile wallets and point-of-sale systems.
White-collar hiring also gains momentum
The review also pointed to stronger formal and white-collar hiring. The Naukri JobSpeak Index showed 14% year-on-year growth in white-collar hiring in August 2026, led by a 31% increase in AI/ML roles and a 15% rise in fresher hiring.
Hiring expanded across both IT and non-IT sectors, with insurance recording 12% growth and IT 11%. Banking and FMCG hiring increased 10% each, while BPO/ITES, oil and gas, and real estate each recorded 8% growth.
The review thus presents a labour market showing improving participation and lower unemployment, alongside two distinct employment trends: expansion in self-employment and unincorporated enterprises, and faster hiring in selected white-collar and AI-linked roles.