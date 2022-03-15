Crypto markets recover after EU rolls back proposal on banning PoW cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency markets started recovering from lows on Tuesday. The global market cap rose by 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.73 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 2.47 per cent and is trading at $38,968. Ethereum is up by 1.39 per cent and is trading at $2,558.

The USDT Tether stable coin showed no change from its value 24 hours ago.

The BNB token has also risen with all the tokens and is currently up by 1.44 per cent.

The USDC stable coin is down by 0.04 per cent.

Terra LUNA is up by 6.21 per cent. XRP Ripple showed slight upward movement and is now up by 0.82 per cent.

The ADA token is up by 0.64 per cent. Solana and Avalanche are up by 1.32 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively.

Last night, the European Parliament has voted against a controversial proposal to outlaw all Proof of Work (PoW) amid widespread backlash. It is noteworthy to mention top tokens like Bitcoin still work on the PoW protocol.