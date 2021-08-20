Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin zooms over 6%; Stellar, XRP & Ethereum rise up to 8%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin rallied over 6% today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was up 6.56% to $47,051. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $884.62 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.03 trillion, 7.06% higher over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today. Ethereum rose 8.09% to $3,217 and Dogecoin climbed 6.10% to $0.3164.

Digital token Stellar zoomed 8.27% to $0.3615 and XRP was up 7.61% to $1.21.

Litecoin added 6.06% to $175.47 and Uniswap climbed 9.11% to $27.83.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.