Do Kwon's plan to save Terra Luna after CRASH 

Terra tokens have come under a lot of heat recently because of the de-pegging fiasco of the algorithmic stablecoin UST (TerraUSD). Terra Luna crashed over 85 per cent on Wednesday, as previously reported by Business Today.

But Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs took to Twitter to announce that he has recovery plan for the Terra tokens which he would announce soon.

Close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST. Hang tight. — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 10, 2022

He also thanked his followers for the support and said he “didn’t mean to be so quiet and needed to focus for some time”.

Didn't mean to be so quiet - needed razor focus to deliver, thanks everyone for the support. — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 10, 2022

Kwon clarified that the recovery plan for Terra tokens was close to completion.





Getting close ... stay strong, lunatics — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 10, 2022

The cryptocurrency Terra Luna fell by more than 85% on Wednesday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. As of 12:30 pm IST, Terra Luna was trading at $6.18.

