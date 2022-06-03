Kanye West warms up to NFTs, metaverse and everything crypto

After criticising NFTs and the crypto craze, it seems like rapper and performer Kanye West has changed his mind on the subject.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has received 17 trademark applications from Kanye West's Mascotte Holdings Inc., which include references to prospective "non-fungible assets" and "metaverse experiences."

Moreover, one document specifically mentions the possibility of "offering an online marketplace for buyers of crypto and/or digital items, currencies, tokens, and assets."

All of the applications concern the usage of the YEEZUS brand, which was the name of the rapper’s 2013 album and lengthy tour.

All of this came into the light after trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property tweeted about the files he uncovered.

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name.



The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. 👇#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

The applications, which were submitted on May 27, cover a vast array of prospective non-crypto products, including fashion, video games, retail outlets, amusement parks, and cosmetics, among others.

Unfortunately, the filings include only extremely general descriptions of potential product offers and do not specify the types of NFTs West may pursue or the metaverse experiences he may provide.

It is interesting to note that in January, Kanye West had posted an Instagram photo of a handwritten note that read, "Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT"., He added, "Ask me later".