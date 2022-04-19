KuCoin launches ‘Creators Fund’ for $100 mn

KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange announced on Tuesday that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures and KuCoin NFT Marketplace Windvane are launching a $100 million 'Creators Fund' to support and incubate the early stage NFT projects.

The exchange announced in a release that the subject of the NFTs supported could range from arts, sports, PFPs (profile pictures), GameFi, etc. Moreover, the fund would invite 99 outstanding NFT creators to join the Windvane NFT marketplace to accelerate their growth on Web 3.0.

The exchange announced in a statement that the NFT marketplace Windvane is committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains such as ETH, BSC, FLOW, etc.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: “At the current stage of KuCoin's comprehensive and in-depth expansion of the Web 3.0 and NFT fields and deepening the KuCoin ecosystem, the launch of a $100 million ‘Creators Fund’ will undoubtedly bring a strong impetus to our development process. The $100M ‘Creators Fund’ will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users.”