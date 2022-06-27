Madhavan joins NFT bandwagon with Rocketry NFT series 

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has now joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kamal Hassan, and others by launching his own NFT series based on his new movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The NFT series is launched in collaboration with VistaVerse, an NFT and metaverse platform.

VistaVerse intends to give the film Rocketry as a gift to its community of followers and others, as per ANI. Everyone who registers on the website will receive complimentary movie tickets.

Registration on their website also entitles users a free NFT of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and a free plot of virtual land in the soon-to-be-launched VistaVerse.

Rocketry is a biography of Nambi Narayan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organization who was falsely accused of being a spy. R Madhavan is the film's writer, producer, and director; he also plays the lead role. Simran co-stars as the female protagonist alongside R Madhavan. When Narayan was a doctoral student at Princeton University and analysing scientific studies, he was mistakenly accused of being a spy.

Commenting on Rocketry's first-ever NFT drop, Madhavan said, "This movie is a labour of love. It's a dream that I had and the entire cast and crew gave it their all to bring it to fruition. I'm overjoyed that the long-awaited film on Nambi Narayanan is finally being presented on the epic stage that it deserves. Along with the film, fans are offered a whole package deal which has allowed them to be a part of India's rich modern history and experience the world of the film in the most gratis manner"

A division of Vistas Media Capital, Fantico Pvt Ltd. launched VistaVerse (VMC).

