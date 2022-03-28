Nelson Mandela’s arrest warrant minted as NFT fetches over $130,000

Nelson Mandela's original arrest warrant from 1961, minted as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) was sold for over $130,000 at an auction. The proceeds from the sale would go to Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site.

In 2004, the original arrest warrant was given to the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site. The museum minted the arrest warrant as an NFT to raise proceeds for the upkeep of the museum.

Mandela was a prominent leader in the Anti-Apartheid movement in South Africa. He was jailed from 1962 to 1990, for 27 years, for trying to overthrow the White minority government in the country. He later became South Africa's first black president.

Liliesleaf museum, which was previously a farm, was used as the African National Congress's secret headquarters from 1961. Mandela and other party leaders hid in the Lilieseaf farms from the police and the government authorities and, hence, Lilieseaf holds a lot of significance in the Anti-Apartheid history.

NFTs are non-transferable units of data that are stored on a blockchain, which is a type of digital ledger. Numerous different types of NFT data units can be used to store digital items such as images, movies, and audio. NFTs differ from blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in that each NFT unit is uniquely identifiable.

