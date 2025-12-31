Why 2026 could be the turning point for India’s obesity drug market

India’s obesity drug market is set for a defining year in 2026, driven by rapid product launches, upcoming patent expiries and early moves by domestic drugmakers to scale up manufacturing and exports.

What was long viewed primarily as a lifestyle issue is now evolving into a full-fledged pharmaceutical category, with 2026 expected to test how quickly the market can shift from early adoption to wider access.

The shift became visible in 2025 with the formal entry of global GLP-1 therapies. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), launched in India in March following regulatory clearance, quickly emerged among the country’s top-selling drugs, highlighting strong pent-up demand for medical weight management. Novo Nordisk followed with Wegovy (semaglutide) in June, the first GLP-1 drug approved in India specifically for chronic weight management. Ozempic (semaglutide) has since entered the market at a competitive price, expanding treatment options for both physicians and patients.

Together, these launches have accelerated a broader shift in how obesity is viewed within the healthcare system—from a condition managed largely through lifestyle changes to one requiring long-term clinical intervention. Analysts say this transition is likely to reshape prescribing behaviour and business strategies in 2026.

“GLP-1 drugs have clarified that managing obesity is no longer just a medical conversation. Medicines can initiate weight loss, but they cannot sustain it,” said Salil Kallianpur, a pharmaceutical analyst. “Lasting health requires an ecosystem of support, including nutrition guidance, healthier food options, fitness and wellness infrastructure, behavioural change and community reinforcement. Obesity cannot be treated in a clinic alone; it must be managed in everyday life.”

Patent expiries set the stage for a generics push

The next major inflection point is expected in 2026, when patent protection for semaglutide expires in India. Several domestic pharmaceutical companies, including Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Biocon, are preparing to enter the market with lower-cost versions, a move that could significantly reshape pricing dynamics.

Industry estimates suggest treatment costs could fall by 70–90% compared with innovator products, bringing monthly therapy closer to the ₹3,000–₹6,000 range. Such pricing is expected to extend demand beyond major urban centres and meaningfully expand the patient base.

Indian companies are also positioning for export-led growth. Biocon has entered into an out-licensing agreement with Ajanta Pharma to market semaglutide across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, with exclusive rights in 23 countries and semi-exclusive rights in three others. The deal underscores how Indian manufacturers are looking beyond the domestic market as global demand for GLP-1 therapies accelerates.

Policy support could add further momentum. The government is expected to consider incentives for local GLP-1 manufacturing under the production-linked incentive scheme in 2026, aligning with broader efforts to strengthen India’s capabilities in complex biologics while addressing the rising burden of obesity and diabetes.

Even as semaglutide and tirzepatide dominate near-term strategies, companies are tracking the next wave of innovation. Newer molecules such as retatrutide and CagriSema, along with oral formulations and longer-acting injectables, are advancing globally and could reach India in the coming years.

“The next generation of weight-loss drugs is arriving far faster than anyone expected,” said Dr Rashmi Chaturvedi Upadhyay, founder and chief strategy officer at ProVanta Life Tech. “What began as a breakthrough for obesity has evolved into a broader shift in how we think about health and behaviour. These medicines will influence how people eat, how health systems plan for chronic disease, and how insurers assess long-term risk.”

Despite the momentum, challenges remain. Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences and Director of the National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, cautioned that clinical oversight, patient education and long-term monitoring will be critical to prevent misuse and manage side effects.

Insurance coverage for obesity drugs also remains limited, keeping treatment largely out-of-pocket for most patients.