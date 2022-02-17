NFT sale from first metaverse fashion show launched

Everyrealm, metaverse investor and developer, announced the launch of an NFT sale featuring select looks from the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week show, which premiered on February 14th, 2022 in the Second Life metaverse.

The metaverse fashion show was produced by Everyrealm and Blueberry Entertainment and featured women's fashion designer and New York Fashion Week staple Jonathan Simkhai as the debut designer. A day ahead of his seasonal physical presentation, eleven of the designer's new season looks were digitally reimagined for the metaverse.

“Like fashion, NFTs are about self expression. NFTs inside people's crypto wallets are becoming the fabric of their digital identities. As digital identities become increasingly important, fashion lends itself to be a natural extension of metaverse and NFT activation," said Julia Schwarts, SVP, Everyrealm.

The NFT sale will offer members of the web3 community to not only own a piece of fashion history, but also wear it on their avatars, the company said.

NFT holders will be able to wear NFT digital wearables across 1,400 partner platforms, including Somnium Space, Pixelynx, and others.

The digital wearables NFT collection will feature six looks from the Jonathan Simkhai Metaverse Fashion Week show.

The first Metaverse Fashion Week is scheduled to take place from March 24 to March 27, 2022. This follows the IRL catwalks in the major fashion cities of the world; Paris, Milan, London and New York.