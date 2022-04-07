NFT verification platform bitsCrunch partners with Mastercard

NFT verification facilitating platform bitsCrunch announced in a release on Thursday that they have partnered with MasterCard for their new Web3 project.

bitsCrunch is a platform that provides digital asset verification and security tools like Scour, Crunch DaVinci, and Liquify. Buyers and sellers can use these tools to identify digital wash trading, asset forgery, and the value of assets. Furthermore, users can integrate these tools onto NFT marketplaces of their choice. bitsCrunch also helps users keep track of NFT trends and updates through UnleashNFTs.

According to a release circulated by bitsCrunch, the platform would be incubated through Master Start Path, a global startup engagement program. bitsCrunch and MasterCard Start Path would provide customers with cutting-edge collaboration solutions through their partnership.

It is noteworthy to mention that Mastercard is entering the crypto space to facilitate transactions where non-crypto users may purchase digital assets with fiat currencies (credit and debit cards), and in the process bitsCrunch would assist these non-crypto users in securing their digital assets.

Vijay Pravin Maharajan, Founder and CEO of bitsCrunch commented on this partnership, “With tech-savvy tools, an incredible team, and industry expertise, bitsCrunch ensures consistent quality and safety across the digital assets startups. Collaborating with MasterCard Start Path helps us deliver the best-in-class solutions to emerging crypto industry customers and transforming business landscapes. Also, we are glad that bitsCrunch will be incorporated into the MasterCard Start Path program shortly."

Speaking about the partnership, MasterCard Start Path Program Team said, “With MasterCard, startups around the globe can develop platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments, and more. The partnership with bitsCrunch allows companies to access MasterCard's global ecosystem and reach new audiences through MasterCard customers. The collaboration will provide safe and secure transactions, which will enhance the brand's credibility'."

As per the information in a statement released by the platform, Mastercard Start Path is a program designed to help later-stage startups scale through Mastercard's technology, solutions expertise, and global network of partners. MasterCard's global ecosystem intends to helps companies to break into new markets and expand.

