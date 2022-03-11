Now, Warner Bros. to come out with NFTs on DC Comics

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that they would be producing over 6 million actual trading cards inspired by DC Comics that will be released later this month bundled with redeemable non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Cartamundi, a business that specialises in card and board games, will develop the cards, which will include 155 unique superheroes. The NFTs are being minted on Ethereum's Immutable X sidechain.

Additionally, Warner Bros. plans to release a few limited-edition cards with graphics and characters from DC Comics' upcoming film, "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital tokens that exist on blockchains. They represent an individual's ownership of an asset. Due to their subjective value, variable rarity, and collector ethos, non-fungible tokens have frequently been compared to trading cards.

“Trading cards have been a favourite of fans for decades. Combining that enthusiasm for collecting with a custom NFT is just brilliant,” Pam Lifford, Warner Bros.' head of global brands and experiences, said in a release.

Prices for the "hybrid" card packs will range from $5 to $120. Buyers will need to download the Hro mobile app in order to redeem the NFT components of their physical cards and to purchase, sell, or trade additional NFTs from the collection.