scorecardresearch
News
Crypto
Polygon now to the rescue of Terra Luna 

Feedback

Polygon now to the rescue of Terra Luna 

Polygon CEO took to Twitter to announce that they are closely working with the Terra projects to help them move to the Polygon network. 

Polygon CEO took to Twitter to announce that they are closely working with the Terra projects to help them move to the Polygon network.  Polygon CEO took to Twitter to announce that they are closely working with the Terra projects to help them move to the Polygon network. 

After the infamous Terra Luna crash, Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution is here to the rescue of the various Terra projects. 

Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon, took to Twitter to announce that the Ethereum scaling solution is going to assist Terra projects by transferring them to the Polygon network. 
 

 Wyatt said that stated the Polygon team is in talks with a few Terra projects to help them transition to the Polygon network quickly. He also stated that Polygon will be putting its own money to assist with the upcoming migrations. 

Sandeep Nailwal, the Indian origin founder of the Polygon network, further added to Wyatt’s tweet by tweeting about various Polygon products Terra community can use. 

 Also Read: Terra blockchain halted again as crypto TANKS 99.99%  
Also Read: Cryptocurrency markets crash: Terra Luna down 99.99%, will it wipeout? 

BT TV