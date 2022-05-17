Polygon now to the rescue of Terra Luna 

After the infamous Terra Luna crash, Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution is here to the rescue of the various Terra projects.

Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon, took to Twitter to announce that the Ethereum scaling solution is going to assist Terra projects by transferring them to the Polygon network.



We are working closely with a variety of Terra projects to help them migrate over swiftly to @0xPolygon.



We will be putting capital and resources against these migrations to welcome the developers and their respective communities to our platform.



We will be sharing more soon. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) May 15, 2022 Wyatt said that stated the Polygon team is in talks with a few Terra projects to help them transition to the Polygon network quickly. He also stated that Polygon will be putting its own money to assist with the upcoming migrations. Wyatt said that stated the Polygon team is in talks with a few Terra projects to help them transition to the Polygon network quickly. He also stated that Polygon will be putting its own money to assist with the upcoming migrations.

Sandeep Nailwal, the Indian origin founder of the Polygon network, further added to Wyatt’s tweet by tweeting about various Polygon products Terra community can use.