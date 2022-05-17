Polygon now to the rescue of Terra Luna 

After the infamous Terra Luna crash, Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution is here to the rescue of the various Terra projects.
Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon, took to Twitter to announce that the Ethereum scaling solution is going to assist Terra projects by transferring them to the Polygon network.
Sandeep Nailwal, the Indian origin founder of the Polygon network, further added to Wyatt’s tweet by tweeting about various Polygon products Terra community can use.
