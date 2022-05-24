Robert Kiyosaki warns of financial crisis, asks to save food, Bitcoin, gold and silver

Robert Kiyosaki, the writer of bestselling personal finance book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' and financial influencer, took to Twitter to warn his followers of the impending global financial crisis and asked them to save food, Bitcoin, and precious metals.
Kiyosaki highlighted that in the light of the World Economic Forum being conducted at Davos, Switzerland, it is clear that the world is on the brink of one of the greatest financial collapses since World War 2.
He further said that the world leaders might take desperate measures that might lead to war-like situations and people should start saving up on necessities like food, ammunition, and stores of value like Bitcoin and precious metals.
In another tweet, he criticised US President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell for their restrictive policies on crypto and said that Bitcoin would still emerge victorious. He said:
One of his latest posts on Twitter encouraged buying Bitcoin during the dip and not falling for the fear and uncertainty in the crypto markets. He tweeted:
