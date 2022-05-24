Robert Kiyosaki warns of financial crisis, asks to save food, Bitcoin, gold and silver

Robert Kiyosaki, the writer of bestselling personal finance book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' and financial influencer, took to Twitter to warn his followers of the impending global financial crisis and asked them to save food, Bitcoin, and precious metals.

Kiyosaki highlighted that in the light of the World Economic Forum being conducted at Davos, Switzerland, it is clear that the world is on the brink of one of the greatest financial collapses since World War 2.

He further said that the world leaders might take desperate measures that might lead to war-like situations and people should start saving up on necessities like food, ammunition, and stores of value like Bitcoin and precious metals.

May 23, 2022: DAVOS, Switzerland IMF warns world faces greatest financial challenges since WWII. Global disaster has been coming for years. Desperate leaders will do desperate things. Workd War coming? God have mercy on us. Save gold, silver, Bitcoin, food, guns, and bullets. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 23, 2022 This is not the first time Kiyosaki has supported Bitcoin as a good store of value. Previously also, through his tweets, he has shed light on the various pros of Bitcoin as a store of value. Recently in a tweet, he highlighted that Bitcoin is the future of money. He posted:

Why CRAHES are GOOD: Rich dad taught his son and me “Your profit is made when you buy…not when you sell.” Bitcoin is the future of money. That is why I will back up the truck when the bottom is in. It may be $17k or even lower $11k. Time to get richer is coming. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 13, 2022

In another tweet, he criticised US President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell for their restrictive policies on crypto and said that Bitcoin would still emerge victorious. He said:

Q: Why will BITCOIN win? A: BITCOIN will win because America is led by the 3 STOOGES. Stooge #1 President Biden. Stooge #2 Secretary of Treasury Yellen. Stooge #3 Fed Chairman Powell. I trust BITCOIN not the 3 Stooges. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 11, 2022

One of his latest posts on Twitter encouraged buying Bitcoin during the dip and not falling for the fear and uncertainty in the crypto markets. He tweeted:

BITCOIN CRASHING. Great news. As stated in previous Tweets I am waiting for Bitcoin to crash to 20k. Will then wait for test of bottom which might be $17k. Once I know bottom is in I back up the truck. Crashes are best times to get rich. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 12, 2022

