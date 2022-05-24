Ukraine's Vice PM has asked for crypto donations in a unique way- via a rap song

How do you call the global attention on your war-battered country? Well, a rap song could be the answer. And that is what exactly Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister has done. Mykahilo Fedorov has just released a rap song using which he has called on the global crypto community to donate funds for the battle-scarred country.

In a rap song released by Everstake, a Ukrainian blockchain company, the Vice Prime Minister, who also holds the office of the Digital Transformation Ministry, has called for donations in cryptocurrencies to be sent to the Aid For Ukraine, a non-profit organisation aiding the war-torn nation.

The non-profit seeks donations for both Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs. So far, it has raised more than $60 million in a variety of cryptocurrencies. First aid kits, ration packs, and protective jackets have all cost $45 million.

As per a release by Everstake, the initiative is co-powered by FTX exchange and Kuna crypto exchange, along with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The rap video was produced by Bickerstaff.734, a Kyiv-based creative agency. Their creative director, Ilia Anufreinko, said, “People rarely think about peace as an investment. But if there is no peace, there will be no opportunity to pump your Lamborghini or get an alpaca farm. It’s a very unusual communication campaign, so we believe it will stand out and attract more crypto donations.”

The video features a dove detailing various investment options which an investor can take upon. The bird rejects fine wine, an alpaca farm, 'louis vouitton toilets' (sic), robotic arms, upgrading your luxury car, etc. and instead suggests to invest in peace via donating crypto to Ukraine.

Sergey Vasylchuk, CEO of Everstake, said, “Peace comes at a price, but the first wave of donations has subsided. Cryptocurrencies are free from red-tape hurdles, which makes them the most efficient way to provide fast help. Every crypto contribution, no matter big or small, is another nail in the coffin of totalitarianism. Helping Ukraine fight off the invasion means helping us save the free world from enslavement.”