Twitter cracks up as Terra Luna CRASHES 97%

Cryptocurrency Terra Luna crashed over 97 per cent on Thursday, data from CoinMarketCap showed, with the cryptocurrency trading at $0.3122 as of 11:30 AM IST.

And this has left crypto Twitter cracking up. Several memes have flooded the microblogging site and here are a select few.





Another user posted a meme about how the TerraUSD stablecoin is unable to maintain its peg at $1.

One meme made fun of the people who were capitalising this dip to buy more Terra Luna amid the crash

Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and the man behind the Terra Luna and Terra USD stablecoin, was also the butt of the jokes.

Too soon? Doesn't @stablekwon owe some twitter influencer 10 Mil if $Luna isn't high price next year. #LUNAtics pic.twitter.com/xvZMzhTpwz — XXL Size Chad (@XXLSizeChad) May 11, 2022

Furthermore, memes also made fun of the plight of Terra Luna and TerraUSD investors.





The graph charting Terra Luna’s crash was also turned into a meme.

#terraluna just came out of my screen. RIP pic.twitter.com/pV5N4i6BvB — Back from the moon (@florian21640540) May 11, 2022

A meme highlighted the condition of Do Kwon and the Terra ecosystem.

A lot of trust and believe into #crypto will die even if Terra magically survives.#terraluna pic.twitter.com/pDTIfw8XRS — ML Crypto (@mlcrypto69) May 11, 2022

The UST depegging, which has caused the whole crash, was also made fun in a few of the memes.





Lastly, a tweet made fun of the whole Terra Luna crash fiasco.

