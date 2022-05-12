Twitter cracks up as Terra Luna CRASHES 97%

Cryptocurrency Terra Luna crashed over 97 per cent on Thursday, data from CoinMarketCap showed, with the cryptocurrency trading at $0.3122 as of 11:30 AM IST.
And this has left crypto Twitter cracking up. Several memes have flooded the microblogging site and here are a select few.
Another user posted a meme about how the TerraUSD stablecoin is unable to maintain its peg at $1.
One meme made fun of the people who were capitalising this dip to buy more Terra Luna amid the crash
Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and the man behind the Terra Luna and Terra USD stablecoin, was also the butt of the jokes.
Furthermore, memes also made fun of the plight of Terra Luna and TerraUSD investors.
The graph charting Terra Luna’s crash was also turned into a meme.
A meme highlighted the condition of Do Kwon and the Terra ecosystem.
The UST depegging, which has caused the whole crash, was also made fun in a few of the memes.
Lastly, a tweet made fun of the whole Terra Luna crash fiasco.
Also Read: Terra Luna CRASHES 97%, trading at half a dollar; Now what? - BusinessToday
Also Read: Terra Luna CRASHES over 85% Why? find out - BusinessToday
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today