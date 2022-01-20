Viacom18’s YME division announces launch of Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace

Media conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster is all set to make inroads in the space of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its very own NFT marketplace – fullyfatoonft.com. Viacom18’s YME portfolio comprises brands like MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colours Infinity. This NFT marketplace has been set up by GuardianLink.io – a pioneer in the NFT world, as per the Viacom 18 release.



“This initiative will also mark the extension of the Fully Faltoo franchise that went on from being a show on MTV and a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles,” the release said.



This marketplace, which will go live on February 14, will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualised and created by the Viacom 18 team. Youth entertainment brand and creators/users will get an added layer of safety with GuardianLink.io’s Anti-RIP NFT technology to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs.



Fans will get a diverse range of collectibles – creations inspired from shows like Roadies and Bakra. These collectibles can be purchased across the globe at a set auction price. Users will have to register on the platform to purchase NFTs via a custodian wallet.



“The global Media and entertainment industry has recognised the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’,” according to Head of Viacom18’s YME division Anshul Ailawadi. He added that the Fully Faltoo collection will be unique and edgy.

