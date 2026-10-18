Over 1,200 arrested: Historic 143-year-old town hall in Limoges burnt down amid widespread French riots

In a catastrophic moment for local heritage, the wooden support beams gave way, causing the historic bell tower to collapse into the lower floors. Regional Prefect Maurice Barate confirmed that two-thirds of the building had been lost, calling the destruction a "catastrophe for heritage" caused by a "deliberate act by hooligans."

France: The bell tower of Limoges City Hall has collapsed after a massive fire engulfed the historic building during protests. The landmark, inaugurated in 1883, was more than 140 years old. https://t.co/7F4OO6tIiD — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 17, 2026

The inferno in Limoges was part of a broader, chaotic weekend that saw an estimated 500,000 to 800,000 people take to the streets across the country. What began weeks ago as high school demonstrations in Paris' northern suburbs over poor conditions quickly grew into a nation-wide revolt against high living costs, systemic inequality, and excessive police force.

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In Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Lille, demonstrations descended into widespread looting and vandalism. Black-clad demonstrators barricaded thoroughfares, set heavy transport lorries and rubbish bins alight, smashed storefronts, and hurled bottles and firecrackers at lines of riot police. Armed with water cannons and tear gas, security forces engaged in running street battles, forcing residents in surrounding neighborhoods to seal their doors against thick gas clouds.

According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, at least 60 law enforcement officers were injured during the weekend violence, including two who were knocked unconscious. The nationwide police response led to more than 1,200 detentions.

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stern condemnation of the destruction, pledging that those who target public institutions and businesses will face full legal prosecution. "Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," Macron warned, emphasizing that the right to demonstrate does not grant permission to sow chaos.

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Marine Le Pen, a the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential election, criticised the destruction saying "the rioters have once again poisoned the October 17 demonstrations in defense of purchasing power."

In a post on X (formally twitter), she wrote, "Legitimate social demands have once again been held hostage by the far left and the speeches of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's deputies, who, by legitimising violence, viewing order as oppression and disorder as a right, seek to plunge the country into chaos. Faced with this incendiary strategy, the French people, who can no longer bear being caught between the austerity and fiscal hammering of those in power and the insurrectionary activists, must hold out for a few more months. We will free them from Macronist toxic policies and protect them from the violence of the far left."