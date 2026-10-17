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IDBI Bank Q2 net profit falls 39% to Rs 2,205 crore on year-ago's one-off gain

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit falls 39% to Rs 2,205 crore on year-ago's one-off gain

IDBI84.12(0.80%)

The lender said the year-ago quarter included a one-off gain of Rs 1,699 crore from the strategic sale of NSDL. Excluding this gain, net profit rose 14 per cent YoY.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 3:11 PM IST
IDBI Bank Q2 net profit falls 39% to Rs 2,205 crore on year-ago's one-off gain IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228 crore in the second quarter

IDBI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,205 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 3,627 crore in the same quarter last year.

The lender said the year-ago quarter included a one-off gain of Rs 1,699 crore from the strategic sale of NSDL. Excluding this gain, net profit rose 14 per cent YoY.

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Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, climbed 29 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228 crore in the second quarter from Rs 3,285 crore a year earlier. Net interest margin (NIM) increased 40 basis points (bps) YoY to 4.11 per cent in Q2FY27 from 3.71 per cent a year earlier. NIM was up 50 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 3.61 per cent in the June quarter.

IDBI Bank says its gross non-performing assets (NPA), as percentage of total advances, fell 53 basis points to 2.12 per cent YoY or 18 basis points YoY. Cost to income ratio for the quarter stood at 48.17 per cent. Return on Assets (ROA) came in at 1.83 per cent.

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The bank has been in news this week after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings’ parent entity, Canada Inc, for Rs 52,878.08 crore. The transaction involved the sale of a 30.48 per cent stake held by the Government of India and a 30.24 per cent stake held by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Following the transaction, the government will retain a 15 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC will continue to hold 19 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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