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Ramayana trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. Watch on Ram Janmabhoomi steals the show

Ramayana trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. Watch on Ram Janmabhoomi steals the show

The actor attended the event on October 15 alongside co-stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman.

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Ramayana trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. Watch on Ram Janmabhoomi steals the showThe timepiece stands out for its detailed Ram Janmabhoomi-inspired engravings. It includes a miniature depiction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama holding his bow, and Lord Hanuman.

Ranbir Kapoor’s look at the international trailer launch of Ramayana in Bengaluru drew attention not only for his presence as Lord Rama but also for the luxury watch on his wrist. The actor wore a ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. timepiece featuring imagery linked to Ram Janmabhoomi, including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

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Kapoor attended the event on October 15 alongside co-stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman.

The watch was identified as the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition. According to Ethos Watches, it is listed at ₹78,00,000.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Design

The timepiece stands out for its detailed Ram Janmabhoomi-inspired engravings. It includes a miniature depiction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama holding his bow, and Lord Hanuman.

Jacob & Co.’s Epic X collection is known for its openworked, sculptural case design. This special edition combines that contemporary watchmaking language with religious and cultural symbolism, pairing a rose gold case and clasp with an orange strap and pin buckle.

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Price And Variants

The Rose Gold Special Edition worn by Kapoor is priced at ₹78 lakh. Other versions of the Ram Janmabhoomi line are available at different price points: the Titanium Edition is listed at ₹35.88 lakh, while Gold Edition variants range from ₹83 lakh to ₹1.08 crore, according to Ethos Watches.

Why It Fit The Occasion

The accessory carried an obvious thematic connection to Ramayana, in which Kapoor plays Lord Rama. Its references to Ayodhya, Lord Rama and Hanuman made it more than a conventional red-carpet luxury statement.

The film’s international trailer launch also saw Yash describe the epic as something that “is in all our blood,” underlining the pan-Indian cultural appeal the makers are projecting for the project.

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Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh watch may have been a small detail in the trailer-launch photographs, but its Ram Mandir, Lord Rama and Hanuman motifs ensured it became one of the most talked-about elements of the event.

DON'T MISS: Ramayana trailer Twitter review, 'This movie is going to break records,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Rishab Sharma’s Earlier Ram Janmabhoomi Watch Moment

This was not the first time a Ram Janmabhoomi-inspired Jacob & Co. timepiece had drawn attention at a Ramayana promotional event. At the film’s Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp red-carpet event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in July, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma wore the limited-edition Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition, valued at ₹35.88 lakh by Ethos Watch Boutiques.

The watch featured engravings of Lord Ram with his bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman in a prayerful pose and a miniature Ayodhya Ram Temple, while “Jai Shri Ram” appeared on the chapter ring. Sharma, who performed his track Rama Rama at the event, was photographed with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, making the culturally themed luxury accessory a talking point ahead of the film’s trailer launch.

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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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