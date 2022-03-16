Xfinite Ventures partners MAD Influence to help influencers ride Web3 wave

Blockchain technology firm Xfinite Ventures and influencer marketing agency MAD Influence on Wednesday announced a partnership to help influencers and their fans enter the Web 3.0 economy.

The organisations aim to provide a platform for influencers to transition into the Web3 space and monetise the possible opportunities, a joint release said.

Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and Web3, in general, have opened a plethora of possibilities for people. Early adopters of this tech have been handsomely rewarded with financial gains and this has piqued the interest of other people as well. Many Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Yuvraj Singh, etc have hopped on this bandwagon and capitalised on this merchandising opportunity.

Xfinite is a decentralised entertainment ecosystem. "The future of the digital economy will be built on the content, commerce, and community model. Creators and their fans are at the center of this. In that regard, we're very excited to partner with MAD Influence to make this future a reality. With their expertise and ecosystem of creators, we want to show what blockchain-powered tools can do," Xfinite CEO Swaneet Singh said on the partnership.

MAD Influence founder Gautam Madhavan said, "With their expertise of the blockchain universe and our expertise in the influencer universe - I'm sure we will be opening up a new economy for this market. NFTs and Metaverse not only will benefit our influencers but also the brand ecosystem that is associated with us."

Creating NFTs is a very simple process and can be done for free on platforms like Rarible, Mintable and OpenSea.