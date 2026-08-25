Bitcoin price today: BTC crosses $80,000 for first time since May, rises 25% in week; what's driving it

Bitcoin price today: Leading crypto asset Bitcoin has extended its recent gains with the largest digital asset hitting $80,000 mark for the first time since May 2026. According to the data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin prices jumped more than 4.85 per cent to hit the $81,235 mark on Tuesday, August 25. It has soared more than 25 per cent in the last one week.



Bitcoin’s recent rally reflects a renewed improvement in market sentiment, driven by macroeconomic developments and growing optimism over crypto-friendly policies. The White House’s push for a more supportive crypto policy has triggered a wave of short liquidations, adding further momentum to the sharp up move in Bitcoin.



Bitcoin’s rally this week was triggered by macro movements, easing bond yields and a short squeeze did most of the work. Growing regulatory clarity conversations in the US, steady ETF infrastructure, and a market that’s maturing in how it absorbs volatility, said SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance. "Short-term price swings always draw attention, but sustainable adoption is not built on a single rally."



Bitcoin’s move above the $80,000 mark signals a renewed improvement in market sentiment. The breakout is encouraging, sharp price movements can also bring elevated volatility and short-term profit-taking, said Vikas Gupta, Country Manager – India at Bybit, Investors should look beyond price momentum and consider factors such as their risk appetite, position sizing and investment horizon before making decisions, he said.



The Bitcoin ETF inflows shows traditional investors are returning as macro conditions become more supportive. However, the next phase will depend heavily on inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook, said Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder at CoinSwitch. "If yields continue to soften, Bitcoin could retain momentum; but after this rebound, some profit-taking and volatility should be expected."



If long-term yields remain stable or move lower while investment in technology and innovation continues, that could provide further support for risk appetite and digital assets, said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President at WazirX. "The encouraging signal is market participation is broadening again. We now have to observe if this improving sentiment can develop into sustained conviction."



With the latest surge, the total market capitalization of Bitcoin topped $1.6 trillion mark, with volumes surging more than 90 per cent as BTC worth $62.55 billion exchanged hands in the last 24 hours. However, Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market slipped below 60 per cent on Tuesday, as per the data.



The total market capitalization of crypto market rose nearly 2 per cent in the last 24 hours inching close to $2.7 trillion mark. Volumes soared more than 46 per cent to $138.1 billion during the same period. The fear and greed index stood at 82/100, hinting at extreme greed, signaling euphoria among the investors.



Market sentiment has also turned decisively bullish, with the Fear & Greed Index entering 'Extreme Greed' for the first time since November 2024, reflecting stronger risk appetite, said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex. "Technically, $80,000 remains the key breakout level, while $77,000 is the important support zone."



Bitcoin has jumped more than 40 per cent from its 52-week low. However, despite this correction, the digital asset is still down 36 per cent from its all-time high at $126,198.07 on October 07. In Indian currency, Bitcoin price has jumped to Rs 75.6 lakh, appreciating nearly 30 per cent in the last six months.



However, second rung tokens including Zcash, XRP and Ethereum have outperformed Bitcoin in the last one year, rising 61 per cent, 50 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively in the last one week. Other tokens like Solana, Hyperliquid, Cardano and others also have made it to this list for the quarter.

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