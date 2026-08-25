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Xiaomi launches Mijia smart air purifiers 6 and 4 compact in India: Prices, features and sale date revealed

Xiaomi launches Mijia smart air purifiers 6 and 4 compact in India: Prices, features and sale date revealed

Xiaomi’s Mijia brand enters India’s air-care market with two new smart purifiers, while the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite returns with updated pricing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Xiaomi launches Mijia smart air purifiers 6 and 4 compact in India: Prices, features and sale date revealedXiaomi launches Mijia air purifiers in India with smart controls and advanced filtration.

To cater to Indian households increasingly prioritising indoor air care across work, study, and leisure spaces, Xiaomi is broadening its smart-home ecosystem. The new offerings integrate connected smart controls, silent functionality and tailored air purification for various room capacities.

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The brand is also bringing back an existing air purifier, giving consumers more choice across use cases. For buyers looking for an air-care device, the new range offers options for monitoring, filtration and everyday operation. 

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 for larger rooms

Engineered for spaces measuring up to 940 sq.ft., the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 delivers a 443 m³/h Particle CADR alongside a 218 m³/h Formaldehyde CADR. Under Xiaomi's testing conditions, it can refresh the air in a 108 sq. ft. room in roughly 3.5 minutes. The device utilises a five-stage PentaClean system, integrating standard filtration, activated carbon, UV-C light, and Negative Ion technology.

Equipped with a large colour display, the purifier provides real-time information on PM2.5, PM1, temperature, humidity and overall air quality. Users can conveniently adjust settings, set purification schedules, track air quality, and monitor filter lifespan via the Xiaomi Home App.

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Compatible voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offer hands-free operation. Additionally, Sleep Mode maintains quiet functioning at around 32dB(A).

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact for personal spaces

Intended for personal spaces measuring 400+ sq.ft.-such as home offices, bedrooms, study areas and children's rooms-the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact holds a TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification. Equipped with a 3-in-1 filtration mechanism, it effectively traps 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns. 

Its four-colour indicator delivers clear air quality updates, and users can seamlessly switch between Manual, Auto, and Sleep modes for tailored operation.

Weighing 2.2kg, it can sit on a desk, side table or floor. Sleep Mode runs at 20dB, and continuous maximum-power operation for 24 hours uses approximately 0.65kWh. Xiaomi Home, Alexa and Google Assistant support are included.

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Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite returns

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite makes its return, featuring coverage for 269-463 sq.ft. alongside a Particle CADR of up to 360m³/h. It includes TUV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, three-layer filtration, 33.4dB(A) Night Mode, real-time tracking, and Xiaomi Home integration.

Pricing is set at ₹19,999 for the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, ₹12,999 for the 4 Lite and ₹7,999 for the 4 Compact.

Sales launch on September 2, 2026, across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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