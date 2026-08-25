Which Indian state has the most UNESCO world heritage sites? The answer may surprise you

Maharashtra Tops with 7 UNESCO sites

Maharashtra is home to India’s highest number of UNESCO World Heritage properties, combining ancient Buddhist caves, Hindu and Jain monuments, colonial-era architecture, biodiversity-rich landscapes and historic Maratha forts.

According to the latest UNESCO World Heritage listings, seven properties are associated with Maharashtra. Five are located entirely within the state, while the Western Ghats and the Maratha Military Landscapes of India are trans-state properties shared with other states. UNESCO’s official list records India’s total at 44 World Heritage properties, including the Maratha Military Landscapes, which was added in 2025.

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Seven UNESCO properties:

Ajanta Caves — 1983

Located in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, the Ajanta Caves date from the 2nd and 1st centuries BCE, with additional monuments added during the 5th and 6th centuries CE.

The Buddhist caves are renowned for their murals, sculptures and paintings depicting Buddhist religious themes and Jataka stories. UNESCO describes the paintings and sculptures at Ajanta as masterpieces of Buddhist religious art that exerted considerable artistic influence.

Ellora Caves — 1983

The Ellora complex consists of 34 monasteries and temples carved into a basalt cliff over a stretch of more than 2 kilometres. Built between the 6th and 12th centuries, the site brings together Buddhist, Hindu and Jain monuments.

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Its most celebrated structure is the Kailasa Temple, a massive rock-cut monument known for its scale, detailed carvings and architectural ingenuity. UNESCO says Ellora represents both artistic achievement and the religious tolerance of ancient India.

Elephanta Caves — 1987

Situated on Elephanta Island, also called Gharapuri, near Mumbai, the Elephanta Caves are closely associated with the worship of Lord Shiva.

The complex contains imposing rock-cut sculptures, including the celebrated three-faced Maheshmurti or Trimurti. UNESCO notes that the caves were constructed mainly between the mid-5th and 6th centuries CE and represent one of the finest expressions of Indian rock-cut art.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus — 2004

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, formerly Victoria Terminus, was constructed between 1878 and 1887. The railway station blends Victorian Gothic Revival architecture with Indian design traditions and remains an important symbol of the city’s colonial and industrial history.

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai — 2018

This heritage zone includes Victorian Neo-Gothic public buildings around the Oval Maidan and early 20th-century Art Deco structures. Together, they reflect Mumbai’s transformation into a major global trading and urban centre.

Western Ghats — 2012

The Western Ghats are a natural World Heritage property shared by several states, including Maharashtra. The mountain range is recognised for its exceptional biodiversity, endemic species and importance to India’s monsoon system.

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Maratha military landscapes of India — 2025

The newest addition is a serial cultural property comprising 12 major fortifications, most of them in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu. The forts, including Raigad, Shivneri and Sindhudurg, demonstrate the Maratha Empire’s advanced military planning and adaptation to coastal and mountainous terrain.

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Which States Come Close?

After Maharashtra, states like the following also have multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

Indian State UNESCO World Heritage Sites Rajasthan 5 Tamil Nadu 4 Uttar Pradesh 3 Karnataka 3

For example, Tamil Nadu has the Great Living Chola Temples and Mahabalipuram monuments, while Rajasthan is known for its hill forts and Jaipur city.

However, Maharashtra currently leads in total count.

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Why Maharashtra stands out

Maharashtra’s lead comes from the unusual combination of cultural and natural heritage. Its UNESCO properties span Buddhist art, multi-faith architecture, colonial urban design, ecological diversity and Maratha military history.

States such as Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also have several UNESCO properties. However, when shared properties are counted by state association, Maharashtra remains ahead with seven—making it one of India’s strongest destinations for heritage tourism and conservation.