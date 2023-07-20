Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaches $30,000; Ethereum below $1,900; XRP & Cardano rise up to 4%

Bitcoin and other crypto tokens were mixed on Thursday but breached the key psychological levels as the euphoria over Ripple's partial legal victory and Bitcoin ETFs fizzled out. The digital asset market is waiting for economic data and key events to make a decisive direction.



Bitcoin continued to dip slightly and the largest crypto token slipped below $30,000-mark. However, Its largest peer, Ethereum, tumbled almost a per cent and breached the $1,900-level. Price in the action altcoins was mixed but no major action was seen in the early trade.



Top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Thursday, with a positive bias. Among the gainers, XRP rose 4 per cent, while Cardano rallied 2 per cent. Dogecoin and Polygon were up a per cent each. On the contrary, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin dropped 2 per cent each in the early trade, while BNB shed a per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading slightly lower, falling to $1.21 trillion-mark, as it declined marginally, less than a per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes dropped more than 6 per cent to $30.87 billion.



The G-20 Financial Stability Board has released a set of recommendations for regulating crypto assets and stablecoins. The recommendations call for stronger oversight of crypto asset activities and markets, and they also specifically address global stablecoin arrangements, said CoinDCX Research Team.



Tech View by WazirX Trade Desk

Pundi X, a prominent developer of blockchain-powered devices, strives to revolutionize retail businesses through its cutting-edge point-of-sale solution based on blockchain technology. This innovative solution enables retail merchants and consumers to execute seamless in-store transactions instantly on its blockchain platform.





On the weekly time frame, the PUNDIX/USDT chart is on the verge of breaking out of the descending trendline. The RSI has broken above 80 for the first time in nearly a year and the token could continue to dominate for a few more weeks.. The next resistance is expected at $0.48 and a strong support is expected at the $0.31 level.







(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)