Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin briefly tops $26,000; Avalanche, Solana, Dogecoin jump up to 6%

Buoyant sentiments continued to prevail in the crypto market as Bitcoin and other tokens extended their gains for the straight third day. However, the gains were capped and some tokens saw some profit booking during the early trading hours in Asia.

Traders expect that the worst is over for the digital token market after the global fallout triggered by the American banking sector. Coupled with this, the US inflation numbers were in-line with the expectation, hinting that aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed are likely to be scrapped.

Bitcoin briefly topped the $26,000 market before giving up some gains. The largest crypto token was last seen below $25,000 level. Its largest peer Ethereum also attempted to top $1,800 but was barely holding the $1,700 mark at the time of writing this report. Altcoins outperformed the blue-chip tokens a few rose up to 35 per cent.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto asset surged by over 12 per cent in the last one week. The UK government bailing out the Silicon Valley Bank has created a positive sentiment within the investment community and which may have increased buying activity, said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin.



"As per the latest data, US consumer inflation has slowed down but it's still on the higher side which may drive the Fed to continue its hawkish stance. If the macroeconomic factors continue to remain favorable then we may see Bitcoin testing $30,000 level very soon," he said.



Barring the US dollar-pegged stablecoins and Tron, all other popular crypto tokens extended their gains on Wednesday. Avalanche surged about 6 per cent, whereas Litecoin gained 5 per cent. Dogecoin, Solana and Polkadot were up 4 per cent, each.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher at $1.10 trillion, after rising more than 2 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes surged more than 13 per cent close to $102.40 billion.



Bitcoin reached its highest point in nine months by surging above the $26,000 level. This was due to some encouraging inflation data and the banking sector's continued recovery from a near-catastrophic situation, said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.



"Although Bitcoin later gave up some of its gains, it remains up by 81 per cent from its lowest cycle. Ethereum has also been experiencing an upward trend, surpassing a crucial resistance level of $1,700. The current positive developments in the market indicate an overall bullish sentiment," he said.





Tech View By Giottus Crypto Platform

On the back of US CPI numbers pinning inflation at expected 6 per cent, Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $26,000 level and was up by about a strong 30 per cent in the last 2 days. This is BTC’s highest since June 2022. The fact that BTC has only one strong near-term resistance in its golden pocket at $25,959 should further give merit to its bullishness

But it has shed its gains and is trading below $25,000 again. Thus, despite a continuation of a bullish market structure with higher highs and higher lows, its bullish scenario of targeting the next resistance at $28,790 should be on pause for now.

BTC’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages (at $22,944 and $19,716, respectively,) coupled with its RSI of around 80 indicate that it might be overbought. BTC might end up falling down to its next support at $23,965 before its next attempt at a higher move.



Major Levels

Resistance: $25,960, $26,670, $28,800

Support: $23,965, $21,970, $19,500



