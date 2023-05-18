Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $27,000; Polygon, Dogecoin & Polkadot rise up to 3%

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens moved higher on Thursday as the investors shrugged off the potential turbulence from the US debt ceiling negotiations and its ripple effects on crypto. US President Joe Biden declaring that the country will not default on its debt, boosted morale.



After the recent correction, Bitcoin was back in green and rose more than a per cent and remained comfortable above the $27,000 mark. Its largest peer, Ethereum, was trading flat but remained above $1,800. Price action in the altcoin space was mostly on the positive side in the early hours.



"Bitcoin and Ethereum remained relatively stable this morning, disregarding concerns over the impending US debt ceiling. Ethereum experienced a decline following recent announcements of increased scrutiny on the NFT market by Chinese prosecutors. It has since recovered and is trading at approximately $1,825," said said Edul Patel Ceo and Co-founder at Mudrex.



"BTC is presently trading around the $27,300 mark. If it manages to surpass the resistance level of $27,550, it may initiate a notable upward movement. The support level currently sits at $27,000, with resistance at $27,420 followed by $27,550," he said.



Barring the XRP, Shiba Inu and the US dollar-pegged Tether, all other top crypto tokens were trading slightly higher on Thursday. Polygon gained more than 3 per cent, followed by a 2 per cent rise in Dogecoin and Polkadot, each. Cardano, Litecoin and Avalanche rose about a per cent, each.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher, rising up to the $1.14 trillion mark as it gained almost a per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes jumped more than 20 per cent to $33.51 billion.



Tech View by WazirX Trade Desk

Lido(LDO) is an Ethereum liquid staking solution that enables users to stake their ETH without any requirements for minimum deposits or infrastructure management. By utilizing Lido, users can engage in on-chain activities such as lending and benefit from compounding returns.





During the past two weeks, the LDO price experienced a significant surge. The token had been on a downtrend since mid of Feb, this year. In the daily time period, LDO is on the verge of a breakout from the descending trendline. The relative strength index(RSI) has crossed 50 once again, since the start of this month. Immediate resistance is expected at $2.33 and the next support level is expected at $1.58





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)