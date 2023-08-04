Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $29,000; Ethereum slips below $1,850; Litecoin cracks 5%

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens were trading lower on Friday, but the gains were capped. Traders await the key macroeconomic data from the US. A report by K33 noted that while the largest cryptocurrency was recently trading in an increasingly narrow spread over the last six weeks immune to macroeconomic and industry events



Bitcoin was trading flat, almost unchanged from the previous trading session as the largest crypto token managed to hold 29,000-mark. However, its largest peer, Ethereum, was trading slightly lower and remained below $1,850-levels. Price action in the major altcoins was on the downside.



The crypto market has experienced slight selling pressure in the last 24 hours. The overall market seems to be rather immune to many macro developments in its current state. The latest example is the rise of jobless claims and treasury rates, which usually triggers a risk-off sentiment amongst investors, said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.



"After losing nearly $62 million to a bug exploit in their respective pools, Curve Finance, Metronome, and Alchemix, have agreed to offer their hacker a 10 per cent bounty in exchange for the remaining crypto. The deadline for the hacker to action this has been set to August 06, post which the bounty will become a vigilante payout for whoever can aid in the arrest of the hacker," he said.



Barring a few exceptions, all top crypto tokens were trading lower on Friday. Litecoin dropped more than 5 per cent, while XRP dropped about 3 per cent. Solana, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Polygon declined about 2 per cent. Among the gainers, Tron and BNB added about a per cent each.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading slightly lower, falling up to $1.16 trillion-mark as it fell less than a per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes dropped about 14 per cent to $29.39 billion.



Bitcoin continues to be in a range-bound between $29,000 and $29,500 for much of the past 10 days. This is likely due to a lack of fresh money flowing into the crypto market. Investors are waiting for more clarity on the regulatory environment and the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the US, said CoinDCX Research Team.



"Litecoin was down reaching a month low since it completed its third halving event. Litecoin's latest halving event cut the network's mining rewards from 12.5 Litecoins per blockchain minted to 6.25 Litecoins, which will reduce the supply of new Litecoins from miners," it said.



Image: Crypto-chart-price



Tech View by Giottus Crypto Platform

Post its halving event earlier today, Litecoin (LTC) is currently facing difficulty in breaching the previous resistance level at $90 and has been experiencing a downward momentum. The LTC/USD pair is currently attempting a rebound. It may attempt to break the 50-day exponential moving average of $88, which could be interpreted as a good sign for its mid-term trend and could signal a potential trend reversal.



Image: Chart-LTC



Also, its14-day RSI (35.8) indicates an oversold sentiment. These values suggest a potential uptrend in near term, if price continues to hold $80 support level. In case of a downtrend, the most recent low (about $80) serves as an early support level, with the $75 zone providing the next line of defence.



Major Levels:

Support: $80, $75, $70

Resistance: $90, $95, $100



(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)