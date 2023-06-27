Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $30,000; Ethereum slips below $1,900; Altcoins trade on a mixed note

Majority of the top crypto tokens were trading mixed during the early Asian session on Tuesday amid the mixed global cues. Traders across the globe were waiting for the key economic data for the inflation cues, while the current optimism is fueled by the ETF buzz.



Bitcoin was holding its gains as the largest crypto token added another per cent to hold above the $30,000 mark. However, its largest peer, Ethereum, was trading lower as it retreated marginally and remained below the $1,900 level. However, price action in the altcoins was mixed.



Crypto markets have experienced a slight pick-up in price action.The crypto fear and greed index has climbed 4 points to remain in the greed zone. Bitcoin has been consolidating around $30,000 which can be considered as a pullback after such a big move. $31,500 has been a historic price and quite a significant one, said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk.



"While BTC dominance is also consolidating around its two-year high of 51.7 per cent, some altcoins have also started rallying. This includes Bitcoin Cash which has registered gains of over 100 per cent in the last seven days. It could be attributed to the institutional interest it has amassed after getting listed on Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel-backed EDX Markets recently," he added.



Top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Tuesday. Among the gainers, Tron rose more than 2 per cent, while Litecoin advanced over a per cent. Tonkin and BNB added a per cent each. On the downside, Solana tumbled more than 2 per cent, while Cardano also shed about 2 per cent. Polkadot declined more than a per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading quite higher, rising to $1.18 trillion-mark as it advanced slightly, less than a per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes gained more than 9 per cent to $36.71 billion.



Bitcoin opened the week above $30,000, as investor optimism continued to build following the approval of the first leveraged Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States. The SEC's approval of the Volatility Shares 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF last week was a major milestone for the crypto industry, said CoinDCX Research Team.



"It is being seen as a sign that the regulator is becoming more open to the idea of Bitcoin ETFs. The oldest Bitcoin ETF in the United States saw an uptick in weekly capital inflows as institutional investors seemingly had their interest revived by BlackRock's application for a spot Bitcoin fund," it said.



Clover Finance(CLV), also known as Clover, functions as a blockchain operating system that offers a comprehensive and user-friendly blockchain infrastructure. It includes a framework compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for Substrate-based applications, providing a convenient all-in-one solution.



The CLV/USDT chart has closed in green for 3 consecutive weeks, breaking out of the descending trendline on the weekly timeframe. The RSI also has moved out of the oversold zone. The next resistance is expected at $0.059 and an immediate support is expected at the $0.037 mark.



