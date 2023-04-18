Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slips below $30k; Solana, BNB and Cardano fall up to 5%

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens were trading lower on Tuesday as banking unrest subsided, treasury yields rose and investors shied away from riskier assets. According to some experts, cryptos are losing some appeal as banking turmoil risks appear to fade out.



Bitcoin dropped as much as 2 per cent to slip below the key psychological levels of $30,000 as the largest crypto token saw some profit booking. Ethereum declined about 2 per cent to breach the $2,100 mark. Pain in the altcoin was mostly higher.

Barring a few exceptions, all of the crypto tokens were trading lower on Tuesday. Among the losers, Solana tanked more than 5 per cent, while Litecoin, Cardano and BNB dropped 3 per cent, each. On the contrary, Dogecoin rose more than 2 per cent and Avalanche was slightly up.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading lower around $1.25 trillion, falling more than one per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes jumped as much as 8 per cent to $43.65 billion.





Tech View by WazirX Trade Desk

DYDX (dYdX) functions as the governance token for the layer 2 protocol of the self-titled non-custodial decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Its purpose is to streamline the functioning of layer 2 and empower traders, liquidity providers, and partners to actively participate in shaping the protocol's future as a community.

dYdX has surged by over 40% in less than 4 days. The daily trend for the token has broken out of the long-formed triangle pattern. Meanwhile, the daily RSI has reached a healthy level of 60 after nearly two months. Strong resistance is expected at the $33 level and immediate support is expected at the $2.44 level.





