scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Crypto
Token
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin tops $35,500; Ethereum below $1,900; Altcoins rally up to 11%

Feedback

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin tops $35,500; Ethereum below $1,900; Altcoins rally up to 11%

Bitcoin continued to remain firm as it surged more than 3 per cent and managed to race-past above 35,500-levels, while Ethereum, was also 3 per cent up but remained below $1,900-level.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading significantly higher, rising up to $1.32 trillion-mark, as it jumped more than 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading significantly higher, rising up to $1.32 trillion-mark, as it jumped more than 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.
SUMMARY
  • Top crypto tokens were trading sharply higher on Thursday.
  • Bitcoin topped $35,500; Ethereum remained below $1,900-mark.
  • Total mcap of crypto was trading sharply up at $1.32 trillion.

Bitcoin and other crypto tokens continued their bullish momentum on Thursday as the oldest crypto asset hit 17-month high after Fed's dovish tone. Crypto tokens posted big gains following the completion of one year of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire- FTX exchange. Bitcoin continued to remain firm as the largest crypto token surged more than 3 per cent and managed to race-past strongly above 35,500-levels. However, its largest peer, Ethereum, was also seen about 3 per cent up but remained below $1,900-level. Majority of the altcoins were trading with sharp gains. Bitcoin's price rose to trading above the $35,500 threshold after the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) confirmed the anticipated interest rates. This announcement has infused the market with optimism, leading to a steady rise in Bitcoin's price over the past day, said Edul Patel, Co-founcer and CEO at Mudrex. Barring the US dollar pegged USD Coin, all of the majority of top crypto tokens were trading sharply higher on Thursday. Solana surged more than 11 per cent, while Polygon was up 8 per cent. Cardano and Polkadot jumped 7 per cent, and Chainlink and Tron gained about 4 per cent each in the early trade. The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading significantly higher, rising up to $1.32 trillion-mark, as it jumped more than 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes surged about 43 per cent to $57.45 billion. The crypto market reacted positively to the unchanged interest rates by the Federal Reserve, pushing the global crypto market cap up by over to around $1.35 trillion. The top 20 cryptos are currently trading in the green, said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures "Despite a strong investor sentiment, amongst the top losers was SafeMoon (SFM) which is down by over 50% in the last 24 hours. The decline, however, comes as the company’s CEO and CTO have been taken into custody for fraud. The defendants are now facing criminal charges," he said.  

Tech View by WazirX Trade Desk Solana(SOL), is an open-source project that leverages the unrestricted nature of blockchain technology and offers decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Solana was formally introduced in March 2020 under the stewardship of the Solana Foundation, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.  

On the daily time-frame, the SOL/USDT chart had been traversing within an ascending channel pattern. The trend has broken above the upper trendline with a significant momentum in price. The RSI indicates that the token is in the oversold zone, however we expect the momentum to continue into the coming week. The next resistance is expected at 48.6 USDT and an immediate support is expected at 38 USDT.  

(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)

 

Published on: Nov 02, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement