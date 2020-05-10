Coronavirus vaccine: NIV develops first indigenous antibody detection test kit

Amid efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of the virus. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan on Sunday tweeted: "National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19 . This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection."

Efforts are underway all across the world to develop a vaccine to treat coronavirus which has halted economic activity and led to the death of over 2.77 lakh people globally. More than 40.43 lakh people are infected by coronavirus all across the world. According to the latest Health Ministry data, India has 62,939 coronavirus positive cases so far - of which 19,358 have cured and discharged and 2,109 have lost their lives.

On Saturday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) joined hands to develop a vaccine for treating coronavirus using the virus strain isolated at ICMR's NIV, Pune.

The strain has been transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL. National Institute of Virology will provide support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine.

Meanwhile, India has been under a nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus pandemic since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17.

