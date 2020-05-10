Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0! Total cases near 60,000; govt's stimulus likely next week

India coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are nearing 60,000 with 3,320 more people infected with novel coronavirus infection between May 8 and May 9, according to Union Health Ministry. Additionally, 95 new cases were reported in 24 hours. With the latest developments, India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, and 1,981 deaths, as per the ministry. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients now stands at 29.91% with the country reporting the recovery of 17,846 as of date, according a senior official at the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to announce a financial stimulus package next week to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the triple-phased lockdown. A source in the government said that "discussions and deliberations at the top level on the package were almost over a week ago" and an announcement in this regard is expected to come as soon as next week. The final round of discussion on the economic stimulus package took place on May 2 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the ministry officials.

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: Centre to announce second economic stimulus package next week

The Centre is likely to announce a financial stimulus package next week to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the triple-phased lockdown. A source in the government said that "discussions and deliberations at the top level on the package were almost over a week ago" and an announcement in this regard is expected to come as soon as next week. The final round of discussion on the economic stimulus package took place on May 2 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the ministry officials.

8.45 am: Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry revises discharge policy for COVID-19 patients

Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued fresh guidelines for the RT-PCR test of recovered patients. As per the new norms, coronavirus patients with moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild viral load are required to be tested before being discharged from a COVID-19 hospital. Simultaneously, it is also mandatory for a patient who developed serious illness to test negative for the coronavirus infection before getting discharged from the hospital.

8.30 am: Coronavirus India tracker: Check state-wise COVID-19 numbers

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic