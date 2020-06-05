21.8% of SBI customers avail moratorium facility on loan EMIs

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said that the moratorium facility on loan EMIs was availed by nearly 21.8 per cent customers. It stood at 23 per cent in terms of the loan value. The country's largest lender also said that it has seen a robust growth in retail deposits so far.

"Robustness of our retail portfolio is established as only about ~21% of borrowers availed moratorium," SBI said in a regulatory filing. In terms of financial support to the customers, SBI said that Rs 17,116 crore coronavirus related loans have so far been sanctioned.

The RBI had recently said that an estimated Rs 38.68 lakh crore of the total Rs 100 lakh crore worth of loan outstanding in the banking system are now under the six month moratorium as part of the coronavirus relief package.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month extended the moratorium on loan EMIs by three months, or till August 31, 2020. The earlier three-month moratorium was ending on May 31. This makes it a six-month moratorium on term loan EMIs starting from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

SBI had thereafter said that it has "proactively reached out to all of its eligible loan customers to obtain their consent to stop their Standing Instructions (SIs) / NACH mandate for the EMIs falling due in June, July and August 2020."

Meanwhile, reported a net profit at Rs 3,580.81 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 838.40 crore in the same quarter last year. "Exposure to severely stressed sectors by Covid-19 is less than 4 per cent of the book," it also said in the regulatory filing.

