Airtel announces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans with 28 days validity

Bharti Airtel has unveiled new prepaid data recharge plans worth Rs 48 and Rs 98 for its customers. The plans have a validity of 28 days and do not offer any daily data benefits. The plan can be bought in all the telecom circles but the details regarding the plans are yet to be updated on the company's website. However, customers can buy data plans from all the major recharge websites and apps.

The Rs 48 and Rs 98 plans have been introduced for users who are only looking for data benefits. The Airtel Rs 48 prepaid data plan comes with 3GB of 3G/4G data and a validity of 28 days. On the other hand, the Rs 98 data plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 6GB of 3G/4G data. The Rs 98 plan also offers 10 free national SMS for the validity period.

Earlier in the month, Airtel had launched Rs 248 prepaid plan for the first time user of the Airtel prepaid plans. The plan offered benefits of 1.4GB per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The Rs 248 plan also included 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

The Airtel First Recharge (FRC) section also includes Rs 76, Rs 178 and Rs 495 plans. The Rs 76 plan, offers Rs 26 talk time, 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data with 28-days validity. The Rs 178 prepaid recharge plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing call benefits, 100 daily SMS and 1GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Lastly, the Rs 495 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.

Edited By: Udit Verma

