Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400

Indian telecom operators are fighting for market share post the entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom space with its cheap data plans and free-calls packages. Naturally, the existing players are feeling the heat and the pre-paid landscape is witnessing a new tariff battle every month. However, not everyone is unhappy. The telco price wars are good for the common man and they have all the reasons to cheer, especially the subscribers of three of the top telecom operators namely, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel.

The above mentioned operators constantly keep changing their plans and customise them according to the market requirements. It has also created some confusion in the minds of the consumers. These are the best prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel under Rs 400.

Also Read: Reliance Jio offers long term recharge plans at Rs 594 and Rs 297, here are the details

Also Read: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 4G prepaid recharge plans under Rs 400 compared

Vodafone: Vodafone India is offering a prepaid of Rs 399 with a validity of 84 days. It offers benefits such as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 1GB of 3G/ 4G data per day and free SMS. Vodafone also has a Rs 199 prepaid plan. Under the plan, the company offers its users 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. There is also a Rs 349 and 396 recharge plan that gives users 3GB and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days and 69 days respectively.

Bharti AIrtel: Airtel has a Rs 399 prepaid plan and is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 1GB of total 3G / 4G data per day for the validity period of 84 days and 100 SMS per day. Airtel's Rs 348 prepaid plan gives users data benefits of 3GB of 4G/3G data for a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio has given a face-lift to its prepaid plans. It now provides more data daily at low prices. Jio currently offers a plan for Rs 399 with 1.5GB data per day and validity for a period of 84 days. Just like other plans, this one also unlimited local, STD and roaming call and 100 free SMSs per day. There's another plan at Rs 349 that offers similar benefits, except that the validity is reduced to 70 days. The Rs 398 plan offers 2GB data per day and a validity period of 70 days.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Vodafone-Idea rolls out new Rs 24 prepaid recharge plan; check details

Also Read: Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offers 365 days validity, 1GB daily data

Also Read: Airtel re-launches Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid plans; here're the details

Also Read: Airtel launches Rs 1,699 plan to take on Jio; offers 365 days validity, 1GB daily data